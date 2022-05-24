What Titans’ Mike Vrabel, players said after Day 2 of OTAs

The Tennessee Titans held Day 2 of organized team activities (OTAs) on Tuesday. However, unlike Monday, today’s session was open to the media.

Robert Woods was once again a participant, performing drills with a brace on his surgically repaired knee, but he looked crisp running routes and catching balls.

Perhaps the notable story of the day was wide receiver Treylon Burks, who left and returned on a couple of occasions. It’s too early for panic to set in, but this is the second time Burks has had trouble getting through drills this offseason. In the Titans’ rookie minicamp, he was laboring on the sideline after running through drills on the first day.

Undrafted free agent kicker Caleb Shudak had an impressive showing on Tuesday. He converted on 7-of-8 field goals, hitting from 33, 37, 41, 44, 46, 38, and 45 yards, with his only miss coming up short on a 53-yarder.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill and tight end Austin Hooper hooked up on several passes during the team periods.

“I’m doing my best to make sure that he (Tannehill) feels very comfortable with me,” Hooper told reporters. “I take that very seriously because we get two sets of 13, and in those, I’m rotating with four other guys, so every rep, the sense of urgency you’ve got to have has to be multiplied exponentially.”

Here’s what else the Titans said following Day 2 of OTAs.

QB Malik Willis on Ryan Tannehill

Malik Willis on working with Ryan Tannehill. #titans. pic.twitter.com/nXPDLo64LZ — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) May 24, 2022

Malik Willis after practice. Takeaway from the session: Austin Hooper looks like a dude. Tannehill with many connections with him and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Much of starting D not here. pic.twitter.com/dF0q8u622Z — Joe Rexrode (@joerexrode) May 24, 2022

TE Austin Hooper on Tannehill

Austin Hooper on getting familiar with Ryan Tannehill #Titans pic.twitter.com/aQFDm1HDJm — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) May 24, 2022

LT Taylor Lewan on Tannehill and leadership on defense

Lewan on why he chose to attend OTAs

Lewan wanted to be here while many vets stayed away. #Titans. pic.twitter.com/a6yJLgp19j — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) May 24, 2022

Titans' HC Mike Vrabel on WR Robert Woods

Mike Vrabel said it was good to have Robert Woods on the field for OTAs. Wore yellow non-contact jersey. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) May 24, 2022

Vrabel on Titans QB Malik Willis

Vrabel: Malik Willis making strides, and every day is a learning process for him. Has a great attitude @Titans — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) May 24, 2022

#Titans Mike Vrabel on Malik Willis’ early development: “Every day is going to be a learning process. His ability to process and work through things quickly…that’s what they’re working on.” — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) May 24, 2022

Vrabel on WR Treylon Burks

#Titans' Vrabel: Says there's no limitations for Treylon Burks. Asked if Burks is dealing with allergies at all, he said he wouldn't get into talking about things like that. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) May 24, 2022

Treylon Burks was in and out of practice. Vrabel said that everyone comes along differently and he is working hard. Would not comment on his conditioning or if he had any allergy problems. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) May 24, 2022

I asked Vrabel if Burks has allergy issues. Rexrode followed with a question if it’s just conditioning. #Titans. pic.twitter.com/v0P0eYzcC0 — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) May 24, 2022

Vrabel on WR Dez Fitzpatrick

#Titans' Vrabel: Says he sees growth, maturity from Dez Fitzpatrick. Sees improvement every day, great attitude. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) May 24, 2022

Vrabel: @dezfitz8 making progress, you see improvement every day. He has a great attitude@Titans — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) May 24, 2022

Vrabel on Titans' OL battles

Mike Vrabel on the #Titans offensive line position battle: “They’re all gonna have an opportunity. What they do with it will determine how many more opportunities they get. I think that’s going to be pretty fluid.” — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) May 24, 2022

Vrabel: The @Titans will give a lot of guys opportunities on the offensive line. They'll have a chance to earn more reps while competing for open starting spots (open at LG and RT). Will be a long process — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) May 24, 2022

Vrabel on TE Austin Hooper

#Titans' Vrabel: Loves Hooper's attitude. Was at a charity in California last week for foster children, then took a red-eye flight back to Nashville for OTA session the next day. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) May 24, 2022

Mike Vrabel complimentary of how Austin Hooper has acclimated himself with the Titans, praising his attitude. Said he was at a charity event last week and took a red-eye to be back with the team on time. #Titans — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) May 24, 2022

Vrabel on having a normal offseason

#Titans HC Mike Vrabel seems to be a fan of having a normal offseason. pic.twitter.com/wrhhAoLrJK — 104-5 The Zone (@1045TheZone) May 24, 2022

Vrabel on Caleb Farley and Woods' rehabs

#Titans' Vrabel: Says Caleb Farley and Robert Woods are building confidence as they get on the field, recover from ACL injuries. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) May 24, 2022

Vrabel on Caleb Farley: “You see how quickly his body was able to develop when he had somewhat of an offseason (this year).” #Titans — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) May 24, 2022

Vrabel said Caleb Farley has changed his body type in the off-season. Said he looks different and not like his jersey was on a coat hanger — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) May 24, 2022

Titans' S Amani Hooker on choosing to attend voluntary OTAs

Amani Hooker on his decision to attend #Titans voluntary OTAs: “It’s kind of what I do. I want to be with the guys. I don’t want to feel like when I come in, I’m behind.” — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) May 24, 2022

Hooker on what he's worked on this offseason

#Titans' A. Hooker: Says he's spent a lot of time this offseason working on things to try to prevent injury. One example: Working on a lot of smaller muscles around the joints, as opposed to bigger muscles with exercises like squats. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) May 24, 2022

Tannehill clarifying his comment on mentoring Malik Willis

.@Titans QB @ryantannehill1 with a long, heartfelt comment about wanting to be a great teammate to @malikwillis. Said he meant no disrespect to Malik and is disappointed with how things got twisted over his quote on mentoring. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/4nhdlxSXhU — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) May 24, 2022

.@ryantannehill1 said his relationship with @malikwillis has been great from Day 1 with the @Titans. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/FkHkTt8CGB — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) May 24, 2022

Tannehill sees Willis getting better all ready. #Titans pic.twitter.com/Jp89i0a2tK — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) May 24, 2022

Tannehill on Titans' wide receivers

#Titans Ryan Tannehill on Robert Woods progress: “Robert’s running a little bit now. I’m excited about that. He’s smooth and I like throwing him the football” — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) May 24, 2022

#Titans' Tannehill: Says Burks is "working through some things," and that we're trying to get him back on the field. Says you can definitely see the size, the strength and the fact Burks will be hard to tackle. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) May 24, 2022

.@ryantannehill1 said he worked with @dezfitz8 in Florida during the offseason. Had some good things to say about the @Titans second-year receiver today. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/9w8chu8i1H — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) May 24, 2022

