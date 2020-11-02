Titans’ Mike Vrabel gives updates on Adoree’ Jackson, Brett Kern

Crissy Froyd

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel met with the media on Monday following his team’s 31-20 road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, yielding questions on a number of topics, including injury updates.

Vrabel had a simple, one-word response when asked about the status of cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, who has been on his way to making a comeback from a knee injury that has led to him being sidelined all season so far.

Jackson practiced Wednesday and Thursday last week, but did not practice Friday. As for this week, it looks like he’ll be hitting the practice field Wednesday.


Regardless, the decision on Jackson must be made by the end of this week, with no time remaining in the three-week window. If the team chooses not to activate him, he’ll be placed back on Injured Reserve.


Punter Brett Kern, who has consistently been one of the team’s, well, most consistent players throughout recent history, sustained what seems to be a hand or wrist injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss.

Vrabel told reporters the team will know more about Kern in the near future with tests.


Earlier in the day, Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky reported that Kern “will miss time” with his injury but the team has yet to confirm that.

The Titans are set to take on the Chicago Bears next at noon CT on Sunday in Nissan Stadium.