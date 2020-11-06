Titans’ Mike Vrabel gives updates on Jackson, Kern, Clowney, King

The Tennessee Titans are dealing with a slew of injury issues and other question marks ahead of the Week 9 contest with the Chicago Bears, and head coach Mike Vrabel gave some updates on most of those issues on Friday.

Punter Brett Kern, outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney and wide receiver Adam Humphries have all been absent from practice this week, and the team is still waiting to activate cornerback Adoree’ Jackson from Injured Reserve, but he was absent from practice on Thursday and Friday himself.

The Titans are also hoping that newly-acquired cornerback, Desmond King II, can suit up and provide at least a little help to a struggling and banged-up secondary. And, with outside linebacker Vic Beasley gone, the team must decide which player (or players) will step in to take those snaps

Vrabel gave answers to some of those questions when he met with the media on Friday after practice. Here’s what he had to say: