Titans’ Mike Vrabel gives updates in wake of COVID-19 outbreak

Mike Moraitis

While we now know the game between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday, per a statement from the NFL, there is no concrete date for the Titans to return to their facility.

When speaking to the media on Wednesday, head coach Mike Vrabel stated that the reported target date of Saturday for the team to return to its facility isn’t a set date, and the team could return before or after then. He also noted that the Titans are preparing like they will play on Monday night.


The importance of the Titans getting back into their facility to prepare is obvious. The later Tennessee gets back in, the less practice time it will have ahead of the game against the Steelers, which could create a competitive disadvantage.

Vrabel noted that the Titans are used to playing games without a lot of preparation and won’t do anything differently than normal.



No matter how much practice time Tennessee gets, the team isn’t going to be making any excuses.


Vrabel confirmed that he has not tested positive, but declined to name the five personnel who have. He also says nobody is to blame for the outbreak.



We do know the names of three of the four players who tested positive after the Titans placed them on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday: defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley and practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson.

Vrabel says some of the players who tested positive are experiencing flu-like symptoms.


While the entire team isn’t allowed in the building yet, players who are getting treatment are. Those players are wearing masks and face shields.


The Titans are weighing their options for a temporary replacement for Brinkley, which includes bringing in someone from outside the organization. As of right now, center Ben Jones is listed as Brinkley’s backup on the depth chart.


As far as the rest of the players are concerned, Vrabel has not received any pushback from them in regard to playing this week.


