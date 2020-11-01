Titans’ Mike Vrabel gives injury update on Adam Humphries

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Adam Humphries was forced to exit early out of the Week 8 game against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a concussion late in the second quarter.

Humphries nearly made a sensational catch on the play, but was hit in the head by Bengals safety Jessie Bates and was unable to hold onto the ball, as his head also hit the ground hard. Bates should have been flagged for a hit on a defenseless receiver, but officials didn’t call the penalty.

It was a scary moment for the Titans receiver, as he laid on the ground for awhile before finally getting up on his own. No stretcher was required, but Humphries did get carted off the field.

Adam Humphries suffered an injury here. Hope he's okay.pic.twitter.com/7IvkCaYS1q — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 1, 2020





Following the game, head coach Mike Vrabel revealed that Humphries was feeling better and was up and walking around, but obviously isn’t feeling great overall.

#Titans HC Mike Vrabel on Adam Humphries, who left today's game with a concussion: "He’s up and moving around. I don’t think he’s feeling great but he’s doing better than he was when he left the field." — Erik Bacharach (@ErikBacharach) November 1, 2020





We’ll have to keep an eye on Humphries’ status throughout the week, but concussions are always a tricky thing, so it’s far too early to know if he’ll be available for the Week 9 game against the Chicago Bears.

However, it’s just good to see Humphries is doing OK after what was an ugly situation when the play first occurred.

