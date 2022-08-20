Titans’ Mike Vrabel has funny way of describing Kyle Philips’ quickness

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kyle Philips was arguably the team’s biggest standout on offense during joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As has been the case all training camp, the rookie was a tough cover, flashing his shifty moves and quickness during the two-day event. One of his Philips’ highlights saw the UCLA product shake former Titans and current Bucs cornerback, Logan Ryan, out of his cleats.

When asked about Philips’ quickness, head coach Mike Vrabel had a funny way of describing it, while also noting that the slot receiver has earned his quarterback’s trust.

“He’s quick, man,” Vrabel said, per John Glennon of Sports Illustrated. “He goes rabbit hunting with a hammer. He certainly just is able to get in and out of cuts, man coverage. [Tannehill] trusts him. He’s able to change speeds and then put his foot in the ground and redirect.”

Kyle Philips beats Logan Ryan: pic.twitter.com/ekOBgAYJmF — John Glennon (@glennonsports) August 18, 2022

.@RealLoganRyan on @Outkick360. I was really impressed with #Titans' slot receivers, they remind me of the NE guys that I played against so much back in my day (in early stages). They are very shifty, know how to create space and get open. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) August 19, 2022

Veteran wideout Robert Woods praised Philips’ ability to operate in close quarters, saying that’s the type of situation he wants to be in.

“I feel like that’s Kyle’s game,” Woods said. “He wants to have you close, work in tight spaces. He’s real shifty and quick. I think almost like the less space for Kyle, the better it is.”

Philips, who is also competing for the punt returner job, has been outstanding thus far and has more than earned a role for himself in the early going of the 2022 season. He’ll get another opportunity to show his stuff in preseason Week 2 on Saturday night.

