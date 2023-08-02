Titans’ Mike Vrabel explains how Chig Okonkwo can improve as a blocker

We are all fully aware of the sky’s-the-limit potential Tennessee Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo has in terms of playmaking ability, but that’s just one part of being a tight end in the NFL.

The other, of course, is blocking, something Chig will undoubtedly be called upon to do, even though he’s set to be one of the top-three weapons in the Titans’ offense in 2023.

On that front, head coach Mike Vrabel explained that while Okonkwo is “willing”, he must improve his technique, and namely his hand placement.

“I think the biggest thing for Chig is going to continue to be his hand placement,” Vrabel said, per Easton Freeze of Broadway Sports. “I don’t think we’re going to make him any bigger; he’s not going to be a 260-pound player. But I think we have to just continue to focus on his hands and making sure that they’re inside, that they’re strong and they’re powerful. First play today, you’re not going to be able to sustain against Arden [Key] or any player with your hands outside, you just don’t have enough power. He’s willing, I just think the technique has to improve.”

Okonkwo’s No. 1 job is no doubt making plays through the air, but having him on the field even when the play isn’t drawn up to him is also a great asset, as he’s someone defenses must account for whenever he lines up.

If he can’t prove to at least be a reliable blocker, that could limit his snaps, which in turn makes things a bit easier on opposing defenses.

More Latest News!

Titans ST coach discusses next step in Ryan Stonehouse’s development

Mike Vrabel has nasty way of describing Titans' pass protection early in camp

See it: Titans' Azeez Al-Shaair crashes Arden Key's post-practice presser

Biggest takeaways from Titans' 2nd padded practice of training camp

Titans’ Roger McCreary discusses transition into nickel role

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire