Titans Mike Vrabel earns AP NFL Coach of the Year honors

Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
The Tennessee Titans’ Mike Vrabel led his team to the top seed in the AFC and the AFC South championship.

For his work and efforts, Vrabel was named AP NFL Coach of the Year for the 2021 season.

Vrabel was able to get his team to the division crown and top seed despite losing the great Derrick Henry for much of the season.

The Titans were 12-5 and gained a home playoff game, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Vrabel is 41-24 in four seasons as head coach of the Titans.

