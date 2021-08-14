Titans’ Mike Vrabel: Dez Fitzpatrick needs to show ‘a lot’ more

One of the biggest storylines coming out of the Tennessee Titans’ Preseason Week 1 contest against the Atlanta Falcons was the absence of 2021 fourth-round pick and wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick in the first half.

The Titans dressed a total of nine receivers, eight of which saw the field in the first two quarters; however, Fitzpatrick was not one of them.

The rookie did eventually take the field in the second half, playing a total of 24 snaps in his preseason debut, but he did not record a stat and was not targeted.

On Saturday, head coach Mike Vrabel revealed that Fitzpatrick needs to do “a lot” more in practice if he wants to see more preseason snaps. It doesn’t sound like Vrabel is too happy with his progress thus far.

Vrabel clearly not pleased with progress of WR Dez Fitzpatrick. Says fourth-round rookie needs to show “a lot” more in practice to get more snaps in preseason games. #Titans — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) August 14, 2021

The Titans are seeing a competitive battle for the few remaining spots on the wide receiver depth chart. If not for his status as a recent fourth-round pick, we’d say Fitzpatrick is in danger of missing the cut.

Thankfully, the Louisville product has plenty of practices and two preseason games left to right the ship ahead of Week 1. It’ll be interesting to see if the rookie can answer the bell in the weeks ahead.

Vrabel touched on a number of other topics during his day-after presser. Here’s a look at what he had to say.

On Darrynton Evans' injury

https://twitter.com/glennonsports/status/1426592009444335622

On Tucker McCann's injury

https://twitter.com/PaulKuharskyNFL/status/1426591953622380550

On Caleb Farley traveling with the team despite not playing

https://twitter.com/glennonsports/status/1426591507642036226

Story continues

On the defense's performance

https://twitter.com/jwyattsports/status/1426589062006181890

On Logan Woodside

https://twitter.com/glennonsports/status/1426589274498125829 https://twitter.com/jwyattsports/status/1426589308274814980

On the run game

https://twitter.com/jwyattsports/status/1426589561266835462

On Dillon Radunz

https://twitter.com/glennonsports/status/1426589838195798022

On Rashad Weaver

https://twitter.com/jwyattsports/status/1426589858978582529 https://twitter.com/PaulKuharskyNFL/status/1426590219214725128

On Chester Rogers' punt return

https://twitter.com/glennonsports/status/1426590174713106438

On return coverage

https://twitter.com/glennonsports/status/1426590814952730624

On upcoming joint practices with Bucs

https://twitter.com/PaulKuharskyNFL/status/1426593190803607553 https://twitter.com/terrymc13/status/1426593105453649925

On David Long

https://twitter.com/jwyattsports/status/1426590392925970441

More Preseason Week 1 coverage

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Titans vs. Falcons recap: Everything we know Titans’ winners and losers from Preseason Week 1 Titans’ Rashad Weaver reacts to dominant debut Best photos from Preseason Week 1 Biggest takeaways from Preseason Week 1 Titans' snap count takeaways from Preseason Week 1 What Mike Vrabel, Titans said after Preseason Week 1 win Titans’ Preseason Week 1 Player of the Game: Rashad Weaver Watch: Woodside, Batson connect for Titans first Preseason TD Watch: Rogers explodes for 57-yard punt return

1

1