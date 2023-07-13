Titans’ Mike Vrabel cracks top 10 in Pro Football Talk’s head coach rankings

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has found a ton of success since taking over as head coach prior to the 2018 campaign.

Since then, Vrabel has made the playoffs three times, two division titles and one trip to the AFC Championship Game, and won NFL Coach of the Year.

The only two times Vrabel and the Titans didn’t make the playoffs were when the team didn’t have its starting quarterback by year’s end.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

You would think that type of resume would earn him universal respect, but unfortunately, some still find their ways to nitpick what he’s done, which has led to multiple analysts ranking him outside the top 10 of the best coaches in the NFL.

However, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk isn’t among those analysts, as he ranked the Titans’ head coach inside the top 10, coming in at No. 9 in his rankings.

Florio’s main reasons revolves around Vrabel’s ability to get the most out of his team, something he proved in 2021 when he led the Titans to the AFC’s No. 1 seed despite using an NFL record 91 different players that season.

The PFT analyst also thinks the Titans’ struggles in 2022 had to do with some of the bad choices former general manager Jon Robinson made, most notably being his trading A.J. Brown away to tje Philadelphia Eagles.

Advertisement

You can find the article in its entirety posted in the link below.

We're counting down the 10 best NFL head coaches from No. 10 to No. 1. At No. 9, Titans coach Mike Vrabel. https://t.co/OjIgDuUOd5 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 12, 2023

More Latest News!

Titans are suddenly the heavy betting favorites to sign DeAndre Hopkins

Bleacher Report predicts Andre Dillard will be Titans’ biggest bust of 2023

Titans' Kevin Byard falls 4 spots in ESPN's survey ranking best safeties

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire