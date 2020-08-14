Titans’ Mike Vrabel cracks joke about Seahawks DB caught sneaking lady into team hotel

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel cracked a joke when asked about the Seattle Seahawks player who got caught trying to sneak a woman into the team’s hotel recently.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, undrafted rookie defensive back, Kemah Siverand, was cut by the team after he attempted to sneak in a female visitor by dressing the woman in all Seahawks gear. This is obviously a big no-no with teams trying to avoid an outbreak of COVID-19.

The woman was wearing #Seahawks gear in an attempt to disguise her as a player, I’m told. It did not work. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 13, 2020





Reporters asked Vrabel about the situation on Friday, to which he responded with a quip.

Mike Vrabel on the Seahawks player that tried to sneak a lady into the team hotel: My first thought is I hope she’s not the actual size of an NFL player. #Titans — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) August 14, 2020





Any breaking of the rules could result in severe penalties, as Siverand found out first hand. This is simply the reality players face in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for the Titans, they have been taking the protocols agreed upon by the NFL and NFLPA very seriously, with right tackle Dennis Kelly being the enforcer in making sure his teammates are following the rules.

Not only have the Titans been wearing masks and practicing social distancing during meetings, they’ve also been keeping an eye on how they distribute footballs and water bottles in practice.

The last thing any team can afford during the 2020 season is to have an outbreak that impacts multiple players. Thankfully, the Titans seem to be on the right track to avoiding that.

