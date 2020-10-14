Titans’ Mike Vrabel confirms Kamalei Correa’s request for trade

On Wednesday morning, reports surfaced that Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Kamalei Correa had requested a trade — and now that has been confirmed by head coach Mike Vrabel.

Correa was arguably the Titans’ best pass-rusher late in 2019, as he compiled six sacks in the team’s final eight games (including playoffs).

However, he has played sparingly so far this season even with the Titans being short-handed at the position, with just 39 snaps played in the three games he has suited up.

Correa was inactive for the Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills just hours after he was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

When speaking to the media on Wednesday afternoon, Vrabel admitted that the two sides were going to move on, and that Correa would be released if the Titans couldn’t find a suitor.

Vrabel on Kamalei Correa: We've spoken to him today, GM Jon Robinson and I both. We're going to go in another direction and move on Said he'll be released unless another team reaches out@Titans — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 14, 2020





Correa signed a one-year, $2.25 million contract with the Titans during the offseason. He was originally acquired by Tennessee from the Baltimore Ravens back in 2018 for a sixth-round pick.

With Correa all but certain to be out of the mix, fellow outside linebacker Derick Roberson will have a to be active on a weekly basis — that is, if the Titans aren’t content with carrying three outside linebackers into every game.

