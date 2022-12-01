Titans Mike Vrabel calls Eagles the NFL’s best team; Says Week 13 is about more than A.J. Brown

#Titans HC Mike Vrabel said this week is about more than A.J. Brown. He called the Eagles the best team and said there will be plenty of challenges. Vrabel mentioned how Philly rushed for over 300 yds last night as one of the big challenges. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 28, 2022

The Eagles and Titans are set for an important Sunday matchup at Lincoln Financial Field and Tennessee’s head coach has no interest in talking about A.J. Brown.

Tennessee (7-4) plays Philadelphia (10-1) with Brown as the game’s biggest storyline.

The Titans traded Brown to the Eagles during the first round of the NFL Draft in April after the former Ole Miss star spent his first three seasons in Nashville.

Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel was interested in talking about the game but made it clear that the matchup was about more than just his former wide receiver.

“I think that I would imagine I’ll say hi,” Vrabel said. “I want nothing but the best for AJ. Other than Sunday when we play him. He has to know that. I hope that he has the same feeling for me. You put a lot of time in with these guys, personal time, professional time. You get to know their families. You want the best for them except for when you’re competing against them.”

Brown has 53 catches for 831 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games. He ranks ninth in the NFL in receiving yards and fourth in receiving touchdowns while being on pace to set a new career-high in yards.

Mike Vrabel on Nick Sirianni

