Titans’ Mike Vrabel, Ben Jones share touching moment after win over Colts

Mike Moraitis
·2 min read

Tennessee Titans center Ben Jones has been the epitome of toughness during his career, and that’s especially true during his tenure in Nashville.

Since coming to Tennessee, Jones has missed just one game over six-plus seasons in the NFL, which is incredible to think about when you consider how prominent injuries are in today’s game, something the Titans have experienced first hand since 2021.

But Jones’ ability to suit up every week isn’t because he’s always healthy.

In fact, Jones has dealt with many nagging injuries over the years, but he always finds a way to battle through and still play at a high level.

During the Week 7 contest against the Indianapolis Colts, Jones was clearly hobbled by an apparent knee injury, but he managed to fight through it and finish the game, which resulted in a 19-10 victory for Tennessee.

After the game, Jones and head coach Mike Vrabel embraced in the tunnel in what was a touching moment. We don’t know what was said between the two, but it’s safe to assume Vrabel was expressing his gratitude and respect for Jones gutting out yet another game despite dealing with an injury.

Vrabel expects a lot from his players and it might not always be fun as ex-Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown recently said, but he also shows that he cares, which is why he’s so beloved by the guys on this team.

Related

Titans add to players fielded number after Week 7

Kevin Byard: Jim Irsay's comments made sweep of Colts sweeter

AFC South standings: Titans grab control after Week 7 win vs. Colts

List

Titans vs. Colts: Week 7 Next Gen Stats report

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Titans sweep Colts for 2nd straight season with 19-10 win

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Tennessee Titans are so banged up that even quarterback Ryan Tannehill now is in a walking boot. The Titans also have won four straight after an 0-2 start, showing a toughness that could be what matters most in the AFC South they've won each of the past two seasons. ''We're a tough team,'' said Tannehill who missed one snap after hurting his right ankle.

  • Colts lose to Titans 19-10

    Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich discusses the team's 19-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

  • These are the 2022 fall festivals around Corpus Christi

    Find all the fall festivals around Corpus Christi in 2022 with this handy list.

  • Tom Brady: Bucs scored only three points, no one feels good about where we’re at

    Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said the results of the Buccaneers’ 21-3 loss to the Panthers speak for themselves. “Any time you score three points, that kind of sums it up,” Brady said. The Bucs have now suffered the two biggest upsets of this NFL season on back-to-back Sundays, losing to the Steelers as 9.5-point favorites [more]

  • Jennifer Aniston Confronted Matthew Perry About His Drinking — Here's What She Said

    "We know you're drinking."View Entire Post ›

  • Former KU guard Remy Martin selected in NBA G League Draft; Braun fares well in Denver

    The guard who hit four threes in KU’s NCAA title game victory over North Carolina is getting a shot at playing pro basketball in the G League.

  • Titans QB Ryan Tannehill in walking boot after beating Colts

    Ryan Tannehill got up, then quickly realized he couldn't get back to the Tennessee huddle fast enough and went back down to the ground. The quarterback who hasn't missed a start since taking over as the Titans' starter needed a play off Sunday after the first play of the fourth quarter. Then Tannehill finished off a 19-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts before going to the locker room for treatment and a walking boot for his aching right ankle.

  • Disney’s F1 Renewal Is a $255M Play to Rev Up ESPN+ Subs

    In confirmation of what may have been one of the worst-kept secrets in sports media, the Walt Disney Co. on Saturday announced that it has re-upped with Formula One, inking a new deal that will keep the racing circuit cruising on the ESPN family of networks through 2025. Under terms of the renewal, a minimum […]

  • Christian McCaffrey debuts with 62 yards on 10 touches

    Before Sunday, the 49ers tried to convince the football-following world that new running back Christian McCaffrey would have a limited package of red-zone plays in his debut, only three days after the trade that brought him to Santa Clara from Charlotte. Some regarded that as a ruse. And it was. McCaffrey finished with 10 touches, [more]

  • 49ers-Chiefs inactives: Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa, Trent Williams active

    The 49ers enter Week 7 significantly healthier for their matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium.

  • Iraqi real estate agent tirelessly plants trees in Baghdad

    STORY: This Iraqi real estate agent is also a tree lover Location: Baghdad, Iraq 63-year-old Yahia Shaker Rahim has been planting trees since the 1980s (Yahia Shaker Rahim, Real estate agent)"The trees can't be counted. Every week, I buy trees for 10,000 Iraqi dinars ($7) at Hajje Mehdi's plant nursery. And he helps me as well, he gives me more for that price. Each week, I plant. So I can't tell you the number. People notice how I water the trees every day, I don't let them go thirsty. This is why God blesses them. They need nothing but sun, water and earth. These are available, except the water. So I bring it."Rahim has noticed a decrease in the number of trees in Baghdad as new constructions mushroomed in the capital over the last few years(Yahia Shaker Rahim, Real estate agent)"In Baghdad, there has been a big expansion in construction, many plots of land were taken and transformed from farms into buildings. The trees disappeared, they died. There are no alternative trees, some tired trees remain. So the buildings, the malls, are those that remain."Sapling by sapling, Rahim contributes to efforts by local authorities to turn the city greenand his passion encourages others to support his mission(Yahia Shaker Rahim, Real estate agent)"When I arrive with my saplings, people come to me, they welcome me, they help me, give me water, water the trees once I am gone, take care of the trees. Like this man, Alaa, his cart is right here behind the trees, he prevents children from breaking the trees, he is helping me. There are millions like Alaa."

  • John Harbaugh: J.K. Dobbins had a range of motion issue with scar tissue

    The Ravens beat the Browns on Sunday and now have a quick turnaround to face the Buccaneers on Thursday. But one player who won’t be in for that game is running back J.K. Dobbins. Baltimore placed Dobbins on IR over the weekend after a report emerged that the running back was going to undergo arthroscopic [more]

  • What the 'Ticket to Paradise' box office opening says about the state of the rom-com

    With its better-than-expected opening, "Ticket to Paradise" proves there's still life in the rom-com, at least when stars like Julia Roberts and George Clooney are on board.

  • 11 Old-Fashioned Meatloaf Recipes Just Like Grandma Used to Make

    Sometimes you just want a taste of nostalgia, and these meatloaf recipes, including some classics, may do the trick. Meatloaf is a comforting main dish just in time for the chilly months, and it pairs perfectly with your favorite side dishes. With each bite, recipes like our Old-Fashioned Meatloaf and Meat Loaf with Sour Cream-Mushroom Sauce will feel like a warm hug.

  • Week 7: Noles in NFL schedule

    Asante Samuel has 21 tackles and an interception this season. USA Today Sports Week 7 of the NFL season is here. A look at the schedule for FSU players in games on Sunday and Monday. NFL coverage maps for Sunday afternoon games.

  • Hackett, Broncos offense feel heat after 4th straight loss

    DENVER (AP) In a season that has gone sideways, Denver Broncos rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett is willing to bench just about anyone to shake things up. ''I think we'll always look at everything,'' Hackett said after the Broncos (2-5) wasted another dominant defensive performance in a 16-9 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. With backup quarterback Brett Rypien filing in for an injured Russell Wilson, the Broncos again struggled to find the end zone, which they've done just eight times in seven games.

  • Seahawks take NFC West lead at 4-3

    The team least likely to win the division entering the 2022 season is currently the only team in the NFC West with a winning record.

  • WATCH: Mike Evans appears to sign autograph for official after Panthers loss

    After Sunday's loss to the Panthers, it looks like Mike Evans still made time to sign an autograph for a member of the officiating crew

  • Underdog Phillies will face postseason undefeated Astros in World Series I The Rush

    The Phillies won Game 5 against the Padres while the Astros finished a sweep of the Yankees to set up the 2022 World Series. Over in the NFL, Tom Brady looks washed as the Panthers overcame +500 odds to crush the Buccaneers 21-3, Carolina’s old running back Christian McCaffrey put up decent numbers in his 49ers debut against the Chiefs, and Aaron Rodgers and the Packers continue their downward trend with a loss to the Commanders.

  • Steve Kerr presents Mike Brown and Leandro Barbosa with 2022 championship rings before Warriors vs. Kings

    Before the Warriors hosted the Kings on Sunday night, Steve Kerr presented Mike Brown and Leandro Barbosa with their 2022 championship rings.