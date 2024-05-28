Titans might see big changes to offseason program in 2025

The NFLPA is reportedly working on a proposal that could greatly alter the offseason program for the Tennessee Titans and the rest of the NFL.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the NFLPA’s proposal will eliminate physical spring work in favor of virtual classroom work, and players wouldn’t report to the facility until mid-June to early July.

That approach would allow for a greater ramp-up to training camp, and no practices would be held until then, per NFL.com.

The current offseason program is broken down into three phases and is mostly voluntary. The first consists of meetings, the second features on-field individual drills, and the third is organized team activities, which also includes mandatory minicamp.

So not an end to OTAs.. seemingly just a readjustment of when they’d be They did something similar during Covid.. I believe most of the guys loved it for their bodies and such going into training camp https://t.co/BCAUCnsq0z — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 28, 2024

The aim of this proposal is to help players avoid injuries while also giving them more time to recover in between seasons. The proposal is expected to be finalized this summer and if approved by the NFL, it could go into effect as soon as 2025.

