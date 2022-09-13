Titans might have a gem in rookie WR Kyle Phillips

Luke Easterling
·1 min read

The Tennessee Titans stole headlines on draft day when they traded away star wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles in a deal that netted them a first-round pick.

They used that pick on a replacement for Brown, Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks, who has a similar skill set to the former second-round pick out of Mississippi.

Burks flashed his lofty potential during Sunday’s regular-season opener against the New York Giants, but the Titans got some big plays from a more unexpected source in their 2022 rookie class.

Kyle Phillips, a fifth-round pick out of UCLA, was targeted a team-high nine times Sunday, leading the Titans with six receptions for 66 yards. His biggest play was a 21-yard reception that put the Titans in field goal range in the final seconds.

That potential game-winning kick may have missed, and the Titans may have lost a heartbreaker, but it’s telling that a veteran quarterback in Ryan Tannehill not only targeted Phillips more than any other receiver Sunday, but also went to him when he needed a big completion with the game on the line.

Burks may be a future star, but Phillips appears to be a huge steal.

List

2023 NFL mock draft: 1st-round projections heading into the regular season

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire

Recommended Stories