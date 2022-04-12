Titans met with Western Kentucky EDGE DeAngelo Malone in pre-draft visit

He has excellent overall athleticism with speed, burst, and quickness. He is explosive off the snap as a pass rusher and threatens the edges in an instant. A very loose and agile athlete, Malone shows an ability to corner and flatten to the quarterback with very little difficulty. He flashes the ankle flexion to turn tight angles and can reduce his surface area around the edge to bend the arc. A high-motor player, Malone plays hard and hustles to the football with impressive closing speed. Malone is a long and lean football player with a very narrow frame. While he is able to use his length to his advantage and maintain distance between he and opposing blockers so that he can disengage and make the tackle, his overall lack of mass and strength severely hurt his ability to be a productive run defender—especially since he plays on the ball nearly 100% of the time. Tackles can easily absorb his punch and bull rush and can quickly move him out of gaps and maul him. He does show quickness to evade blocks and his narrow frame allows him to be slippery in the run game, but if an offensive tackle can square him up, it’s good night. Malone is rarely asked to play off the ball and play in space, but based on his strength limitations that will likely be what he is asked to do at the next level. He does show the necessary athleticism and instincts to succeed off the ball but is entirely a projection in that regard.

Ideal Role: Sub rusher for 3-4 based team with upside to develop into an every-down player.

Scheme Fit: 3-4 OLB