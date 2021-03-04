Titans met with Washington DL Levi Onwuzurike among 5 prospects

Mike Moraitis
·1 min read
On Wednesday, we learned of five more prospect meetings the Tennessee Titans have taken part in ahead of the 2021 NFL draft on April 29.

According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Titans met virtually with Oklahoma State offensive tackle, Teven Jenkins, who is ranked as the No. 6 player at his position in this year’s class by Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling.

We also learned that Tennessee has met with four defensive prospects from Washington, including cornerback Elijah Molden, defensive back Keith Taylor, defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike and outside linebacker Joe Tryon, per ESPN’s Turron Davenport.

Onwuzurike is perhaps the most intriguing name of that bunch. He’s someone I have the Titans grabbing in the second round of my recent mock draft with the team needing help upfront.

The Washington product is already a solid run defender and has shown flashes of having what it takes to be a top-notch interior pass rusher. Onwuzurike could be a great running mate with Jeffery Simmons.

The Titans should be in the market for defensive line help no matter what, but how early they address the need could depend on what happens with DaQuan Jones, who is a pending free agent.

In case you missed any of the other prospect meetings the Titans have held, you can check out the full list of every single one we know down below.

List

2021 NFL draft: Tennessee Titans prospect meeting tracker

