Titans to meet with every prospect at Senior Bowl

On Monday, Reese’s Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy made it really easy for us in terms of sorting through which prospects the Tennessee Titans would be meeting with.

In short, the Titans and the other 31 teams in the NFL will be meeting with literally everyone.

Nagy took to Twitter to notify the football world that all 125 of the prospects set to attend this year’s event will be meeting with all 32 NFL teams, which saves us quite a bit of work over the next week.

Thank you, Jim.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4, with multiple practices leading up to the game.

In attempt to un-clutter everyone’s TL this week, all 125 players will be meeting with all 32 NFL teams at @seniorbowl. Absolutely zero need for “Player X met with Team Z” posts. Have a great Monday! — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) January 30, 2023

Titans defensive assistant Clinton McMillan will coach the linebackers for the American Team. He is the only member of head coach Mike Vrabel’s staff set to help out that we’re aware of.

Titans offensive coordinator candidate and Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London will serve as the American Team’s offensive coordinator.

