Titans may be fined, but no suspensions or lost draft picks for COVID-19 violations

The Tennessee Titans are getting off without any major league discipline after an investigation into the team’s COVID-19 outbreak.

The Titans may be fined but no one will be suspended and the team will not be stripped of any draft picks, according to multiple reports.

The fines apparently will be a result of failure to comply with league rules on wearing masks in the facility. Titans General Manager Jon Robinson has acknowledged the team was not perfect on that front.

Although several NFL teams have had positive tests, the Titans had by far the worst outbreak, and postponing Titans games caused a ripple effect that made a major impact on the NFL’s schedule. And even after the Titans’ facility closed, players reportedly got together for their own workouts, risking a further spread of the coronavirus within the team. As a result, some thought the league would crack down hard on the Titans with suspensions for anyone found to have violated the rules, suspensions for Robinson and coach Mike Vrabel for failing to ensure that the rules were followed, and lost draft picks.

But that won’t be the case. The Titans can breathe a sigh of relief.

