Titans' Matthews practices, game-time decision vs Texans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews returned to practice Friday in a limited capacity and likely is a game-time decision Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Matthews hadn't practiced since hurting a hamstring Nov. 23 in practice, forcing him to miss last week's victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

The wide receiver currently is the only player listed on the Titans' injury report. He is Tennessee's second-leading receiver with 41 receptions and leads the team with 623 receiving yards despite missing a game.

Running back DeMarco Murray, who missed Thursday's practice due to illness, practiced fully Friday for the Titans (7-4).

