Titans say Marcus Mariota wouldn’t have practiced Monday

The Titans didn’t hold a full practice session on Monday, but they are playing the Jaguars on Thursday night and that means they needed to produce an injury report estimating the participation of their players.

Marcus Mariota is one of the players who landed on that report. The Titans say that he would not have practiced on Monday due to a quad injury.

Mariota was 19-of-28 for 154 yards and a touchdown while running five times for 32 yards and taking four sacks in Sunday’s 19-17 loss to the Colts.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Tuesday will bring an actual practice and a chance to see how Mariota is faring. If he does wind up missing Thursday’s game, it will be the ninth game he’s missed during his NFL career.

Linebacker Daren Bates (groin), cornerback Malcolm Butler (hip), running back David Fluellen (hamstring), cornerback Chris Milton (collarbone), offensive lineman Kevin Pamphile (knee) and linebacker Wesley Woodyard (quad) also would not have practiced for Tennessee.

The Jaguars said that cornerback A.J. Bouye (hip), defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (hamstring) and wide receiver Marqise Lee (knee) would have been limited in practice after missing Sunday’s loss to the Texans.