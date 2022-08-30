Titans’ Malik Willis wins backup QB competition over Logan Woodside

When the Tennessee Titans drafted quarterback Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft, it was understood he wouldn’t take over the starting job for at least a year.

We also assumed he would likely serve as Tennessee’s No. 3 quarterback behind Ryan Tannehill and Logan Woodside.

However, the rookie is a bit ahead of our projected schedule, as the Titans parted ways with Woodside as one of their 53-man roster cuts, leaving Tannehill and Willis as the only quarterbacks on the roster.

As far as his competition with Woodside is concerned, Willis won it easily. It was quite clear that — even at this early stage in his career — the rookie gave Tennessee a better chance to win and deserved the job.

The Liberty product flashed his impressive skill set on several occasions and looked better and better as the weeks progressed. Making his performances more impressive was the fact that his pass protection was awful.

Willis’ preseason culminated with his best showing in the finale, where he completed 15-of-23 passes for 131 yards and a score to one interception, while also adding 79 rushing yards.

Now, it’s possible the Titans add a veteran backup before the start of the season, which could push Willis to No. 3, but as of right now he’s one Tannehill injury away from seeing the field in a regular season game.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire