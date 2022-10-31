Titans’ Malik Willis talks first start, throwing one pass in second half

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis made his first career NFL start in Week 8 after veteran signal-caller and starter Ryan Tannehill was unable to play due to an ankle injury and illness.

Willis completed 6-of-10 passes for just 55 yards and failed to find the end zone while tossing one interception. Our Shaun Calderon did a great review of Willis’ first start, which you can check out right here.

The rookie no doubt struggled to find his rhythm and it clear he isn’t totally ready for the NFL just yet, but that doesn’t shake our belief in him at all, as this was exactly what we expected.

Willis admits there are no doubt some plays he’d like back, but he’s just happy to get the win for his team — and he made sure to give a shoutout to Derrick Henry, who carried the offense on Sunday with a 200-yard game.

“It was good — we got a W,” Willis said, per Jim Wyatt of Titans Online. “That’s all you want to go out there and do. Yeah, there’s things you want back, but it was my first start, so I can’t be too critical of myself… But I’m definitely appreciative, and Derrick, congrats to him. He got a new record, so that’s cool. It’s just cool to see our team fight back from setbacks.”

While Henry was running all over the Texans in Week 8, Willis threw just one pass in the entire second half. It was clear Tennessee was going to ride what was working while also limiting Willis’ chances to make a mistake.

Willis had zero issue with the game plan.

“If they can’t stop the run, why would we not run it?” Willis said, according to John Glennon of Sports Illustrated. “We’re not out here to throw for 300 every game or try to run for 300 every game. We’re out here trying to find ways to win. That’s all.”

Malik Willis on knowing he has Derrick Henry in the backfield: "It's not a security blanket. It's our offense (running the ball)." #Titans — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) October 30, 2022

“It was [Willis’] first NFL start, on the road, crowd noise and all those things. So we try do what we felt like gave us the best chance to win the football game,” head coach Mike Vrabel said of the run-heavy game plan.

A lot was made about Tannehill saying it wasn’t his job to mentor Willis, but Tannehill showed support for his teammate on Sunday and wasted no time in reaching out to congratulate Willis for his first career win.

Malik Willis got a text from Ryan Tannehill. #Titans. pic.twitter.com/kNZIgw4eOz — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) October 30, 2022

With Tannehill likely to suit up in Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Willis will return to the bench as his backup, but his first start will be an invaluable learning experience for the still-developing rookie.

