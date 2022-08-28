Titans’ Malik Willis explodes for 50-yard run

All preseason long we’ve seen Tennessee Titans 2022 third-round pick and quarterback Malik Willis make great plays with his legs – and he did it once again in preseason Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals.

In the second quarter with the Titans’ offense desperately needing a spark after three failed drives, Willis took matters into his own hands, breaking a 50-yard run to set the Titans up for a touchdown.

Wills drops back into the pocket, surveyed the field and decided to take off with it after seeing massive holes to run through. Running back Julius Chestnut would complete the drive with a three-yard score.

Willis has now had a hand in every touchdown scored by the Titans this preseason. He’s thrown for one, rushed for one, and his 50-yard scramble set up Tennessee’s third.

The rookie started the game on Saturday night and is expected to play at least a full half.

