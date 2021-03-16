Titans ‘making a strong push’ for OLB Bud Dupree

#Titans making a strong push for Bud Dupree, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Trying to close it out. Other teams have been firmly in the mix. Stay tuned. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 16, 2021

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, the Tennessee Titans are “making a strong push” to sign outside linebacker Bud Dupree, who is one of the best pass rushers left on the open market.

However, as Garafolo notes, the deal isn’t done yet and other teams are still in the mix despite Tennessee trying to “close it out.” That sounds like there might be a bidding war going on, but we shall see.

Tennessee has made just one move so far since the legal tampering period began at noon on Monday, which was the team agreeing to terms with defensive lineman Denico Autry.

While that serves as an upgrade upfront, the Titans still have a need at outside linebacker to address, and Dupree is clearly the target.

He does come with some risk, though, as Dupree suffered a torn ACL in 2020 that limited him to just 11 games. In those 11 games, however, he did total eight sacks, which would have led the Titans last season.

Since being drafted in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft, the 28-year-old has tallied 39.5 sacks, including 19.5 in 27 games the past two seasons and a career-high 11.5 in 2019.