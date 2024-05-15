Titans making changes to scouting department

With the 2024 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon has begun shaping the scouting department into his own.

According to Neil Stratton, the Titans have hired former Buffalo Bills national scout A.J. Highsmith as their next director of scouting. He had previously worked for the San Francisco 49ers, where he crossed paths with Carthon.

Highsmith, who is the son of New England Patriots executive Alonzo Highsmith, is expected to have college and pro duties in his role.

In addition to hiring Highsmith, the Titans have also hired a scouting assistant in Keenan Agnew, who is the son of Detroit Lions assistant general manager, Ray Agnew.

But wait, there’s more…

Brandon Taylor, a pro scout for the Titans for the past six years, is being moved to the college side, according to Paul Kuharsky. And, Tom Roth, who worked as an area scout for Tennessee, is moving on to take an unspecified role with the Detroit Lions.

These are significant changes because Carthon was still operating with much of the same scouting department that was left over from former general manager Jon Robinson.

Clearly Carthon is starting to make it his own, as he very well should.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire