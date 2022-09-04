Titans have ‘major role planned’ for Treylon Burks

Once the Tennessee Titans traded wide receiver A.J. Brown during the 2022 NFL draft and selected wide receiver Treylon Burks shortly after, it was clear Tennessee was going to need a significant contribution from its rookie.

After some concerns about conditioning issues, Burks has looked the part of a highly-touted prospect. The Arkansas product was impressive in training camp and managed to finish the preseason strong.

As far as what kind of role he has out of the gate is concerned, that remains to be seen, as Burks will likely be behind both Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in the pecking order, at least to start.

However, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Titans have “major plans” for Burks, who they hope to feature “prominently.”

Don’t be surprised if … Treylon Burks leads all rookie receivers in catches. What I’m hearing: Robert Woods is slated to be the No. 1 receiver in Tennessee, but the Titans have a major role planned for Burks and have been giving him extra reps in the preseason to get him up to speed quickly after a difficult spring.

This is a run-first team that will lean on Derrick Henry, but the Titans have big plans for Burks and would like to feature him prominently in the passing game. The bet here is that he has some bumps in the road early, but that they keep going to him in order to help him work through it, and he’s a major part of things there in the second half of the season.

While the Titans trying feature Burks in 2022 isn’t in question, how soon that happens is. Much of that will depend upon the rookie, who looks ready to make an immediate impact in his first season.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire