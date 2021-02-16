Titans have made contact with former Texans DE J.J. Watt’s representatives

J.J. Watt may get a chance to wear the old Houston Oilers uniforms after all.

According to the Titans Wire, Tennessee Titans general manager spoke with reporters who cover the Titans on Tuesday and told them that the AFC South club had indeed made contact with representatives for the former Houston Texans defensive end.

Watt is represented by Tom Condon of CAA Sports.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has been the face of the Texans’ franchise throughout the 2010s and it would be another sad example of Nashville taking something that is near and dear to the hearts of every Houston sports fan.

Watt would have incentive to go to Nashville, and not just for the Oilers jerseys or to stick it to the Texans. The Titans are coached by Mike Vrabel, who was the Texans’ defensive coordinator in 2017. The Titans gave former Texans Jadeveon Clowney and Johnathan Joseph a shot, and would be more than willing to provide an opportunity for Watt to beef up their pass rush.

List

7 NFL teams that make sense for former Texans DE J.J. Watt