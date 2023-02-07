Titans LT Taylor Lewan and free-agent LB Will Compton join 'Super Bowl Live'

The Guardian

The LIV Golf tour, the breakaway circuit bankrolled by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, generated “virtually zero” revenue during its first season, its lawyers admitted in US federal court documents filed on Monday. Attorneys for the rebel tour made the admission in a motion with the US district court for Northern California, in which LIV Golf asked US district court judge Beth Labson Freeman to deny the PGA Tour’s motion for leave to add the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and its governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, as plaintiffs in the tour’s countersuit against LIV Golf. A trial date for January 2024 has been scheduled for the countersuit, in which the PGA Tour alleges that LIV Golf interfered with existing player contracts.