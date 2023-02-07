Titans LT Taylor Lewan and free-agent LB Will Compton join 'Super Bowl Live'
Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan and free-agent linebacker Will Compton join 'Super Bowl Live'.
Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan and free-agent linebacker Will Compton join 'Super Bowl Live'.
Monday night's showdown between the Flames and Rangers at Madison Square Garden might have been the most exciting game of the 2022-23 NHL season so far.
The Warriors reportedly could move some of their youth before the NBA trade deadline on Thursday.
The Kings reportedly have made their first move of trade deadline week.
Watch Peyton Manning's reaction to the AFC losing the Pro Bowl flag football game on Sunday.
Here is what the Chicago Bears could hope to get from the Indianapolis Colts if they trade the No. 1 overall pick.
The Patriots' dysfunction on offense last season apparently included Mac Jones getting on Bill Belichick's bad side by taking matters into his own hands, according to NBC Sports' Phil Simms.
After missing out on Kyrie Irving, the Lakers are doing their due diligence on a potential trade as the NBA's deadline approaches.
"Just know that we’re working, but with a little bit less visibility on social media and all those other things," Sean Payton said.
When will Bill Belichick surpass Don Shula's NFL coaching record, and what will be his next step after reaching that milestone? Our Tom E. Curran caught up with Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio at the Super Bowl and exchanged some theories.
The Knicks have plenty of future draft assets and could be one of the most active teams ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. Here are the latest Knicks rumors and reports.
The LIV Golf tour, the breakaway circuit bankrolled by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, generated “virtually zero” revenue during its first season, its lawyers admitted in US federal court documents filed on Monday. Attorneys for the rebel tour made the admission in a motion with the US district court for Northern California, in which LIV Golf asked US district court judge Beth Labson Freeman to deny the PGA Tour’s motion for leave to add the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and its governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, as plaintiffs in the tour’s countersuit against LIV Golf. A trial date for January 2024 has been scheduled for the countersuit, in which the PGA Tour alleges that LIV Golf interfered with existing player contracts.
Here’s a look at the Chiefs helmets for Super Bowl LVII.
By Mike Whalley at Bramall Lane
If – and it must be remembered that it remains a very big if at present – Manchester City are found guilty of the 115 charges brought against them by the Premier League then the Sergio Agüero moment will be forever tainted.
After the Chiefs beat the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, it was hard to miss people talking about the fact that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid would be facing his former team in the Super Bowl. There was less notice paid to the fact that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni also has a history [more]
Few know Tom Brady better than his father, Tom Brady Sr., who admitted he saw some pretty clear signs that his son was leaning toward retirement prior to the QB's surprising announcement.
Mitch Trubisky has all the leverage with the Steelers.
Per a report, members of the Indiana Pacers said an SUV in which Ja Morant was a passenger trained a red laser on them outside FedEx Forum on Jan. 29
The newest member of the Mavericks removed an apology to the Jewish community for sharing an antisemitic documentary.
Kyrie Irvings trade from the Brooklyn Nets could make Kevin Durants future interesting. Could these five teams poke around?