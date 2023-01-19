Titans have a lot of competition on offensive coordinator market

The Tennessee Titans are in the market for a new offensive coordinator in 2023, but so are a whole host of teams. In fact, the Titans are one of 10 teams currently looking for a new play-caller.

The other nine teams include the Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, New York Jets, New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.

Of those teams, two are looking for a new head coach, also (Cardinals and Colts), so the Titans have a head start on those franchises that have a step to take before bringing in a new offensive coordinator.

Obviously, the more isn’t merrier in this situation, as the Titans could lose out on a candidate or candidates they like with so many teams in the mix. Adding to that, Tennessee’s current personnel situation isn’t even one of the best three or four on that list.

The Titans have three known candidates, a list that includes Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and senior assistant/quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy, and Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach, Charles London.

There are sure to be more candidates, and look for the process to accelerate now that the Titans have found their GM in Ran Carthon.

