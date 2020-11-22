Titans lose Jayon Brown for season

The Titans have lost one of their most important defensive players for the season.

Tennessee linebacker Jayon Brown suffered a dislocated and fractured elbow today and is out for the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Heading into today’s game, Brown had played 97 percent of the Titans’ defensive snaps this season. Brown wears the green dot on his helmet, signifying that he has the speaker that allows him to hear the play call and then communicate it to the rest of the defense.

The Titans’ win today puts them in great shape for a run to the playoffs, but losing Brown will hurt their chances.

