Titans looking for Jamarco Jones to compete at left guard

The Tennessee Titans have a void to fill at left guard after the team released Rodger Saffold earlier this offseason — and it appears recently-signed Jamarco Jones is one of the candidates to take the role in 2022.

While down at the owner’s meetings in Florida, head coach Mike Vrabel, who helped recruit Jones to Ohio State, made it clear that the plan is for Jones to compete for the left guard job, per Jim Wyatt of Titans Online.

“I have known Jamarco since he was 16 years old in Chicago, and would go into De La Salle High School on the south side of Chicago and watch him play basketball and practice in the morning,” Vrabel said. “I had a great relationship with his mom, Urica. He ended up choosing Ohio State, and I left to go to Houston shortly thereafter.

“This is a player we feel his best football is in front of him. We’ve been able to evaluate him against some very good opponents. This year he played left guard against the Saints, and we’re hoping he can start there and compete at left guard. But he has versatility as well, and has played all across the line.”

Jones was all over the place during his time in Seattle, which makes him a great backup option. What Jones doesn’t have is much starting experience, as he’s made just seven starts in 36 career games.

Of his 163 offensive snaps in 2021, Jones played 99 at left guard. He posted Pro Football Focus grades of 54.6 and 60.3 in pass-blocking and run-blocking overall, while allowing zero sacks and six pressures.

Jones figures to get competition from at least Aaron Brewer, who has proven to be a solid reserve at both guard and center the past two seasons. It’s also possible Dillon Radunz will get a shot at the position, but chances are the team is hoping he’ll fill the void at right tackle.

There are way too many question marks with these starting options to feel good about things. Unless he knows something we don’t, general manager Jon Robinson is not doing enough to improve what was an already shaky pass-protecting group.

Granted, we fully expect the Titans to address one or both spots in the 2022 NFL draft, but thanks to recent offensive line picks not working out right away (Radunz) or at all (Isaiah Wilson), that approach doesn’t give me confidence, either.

