Titans’ Lloyd Cushenberry talks learning from Bill Callahan, JC Latham’s progress

The Tennessee Titans made a massive upgrade at center this offseason with the signing of former Denver Bronco, Lloyd Cushenberry, who is one of the better players at his position in the NFL.

Upon signing with the Titans, Cushenberry, who inked a four-year, $50 million deal, wanted to lead by example, seeing as how he’s never been very vocal in the past.

“It’s been pretty cool,” Cush said of joining the Titans, per Jim Wyatt. “Like I said, when I first got here, I just wanted to come in and lead by example. I’ve never been a big talker or rah-rah motivational guy. My mindset coming in was just showing these guys what type of worker I am, what kind of mindset I have everyday. The biggest thing is just being the same guy everyday, not too high, not too low.”

One of the big pluses for Cushenberry going to Nashville has been the opportunity to work under a legendary offensive line coach like Bill Callahan. Despite having four years in the league, Cush is learning plenty from the esteemed coach.

“I feel like I’ve learned everything,” Cush said with a smile. “He’s been teaching us so much, just about the history of the game, the history of these plays. He recalled a few plays from 2009 when he was with the Jets when Brett Favre got hurt because something didn’t happen upfront. Along with that, just the detail. It’s been great.”

Another piece of the Titans’ revamped offensive line is first-round pick JC Latham, who, by all accounts, is off to a phenomenal start, especially when it comes to his work ethic.

Cushenberry is pleased with what he’s seen from Latham thus far.

“He’s been great,” Cushenberry said. “He’s completely buying in, very smart, has came along and picked up this offense pretty well. Him and Pete (Skoronski) have been working great together, so I’m looking forward to seeing how he progresses throughout the season.”

