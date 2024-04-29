Titans’ Lloyd Cushenberry snaps Will Levis a fish during Preds game

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis and center Lloyd Cushenberry are brand new teammates this year, so they probably haven’t done much work together in terms of snaps.

Knowing that, any bit of practice helps, even if it involves a fish — yes, that’s right, a fish. Levis and Cushenberry were at the Nashville Predators game on Sunday night and the two worked on their exchange using a catfish.

Most importantly, the snap was successful and Levis proceeded to go through his progressions like a good quarterback does before giving the fish a kiss and doing one of his patented high-energy celebrations.

Check out the wild clip below.

IT’S PLAYOFF HOCKEY IN SMASHVILLE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/AnuSdd9oeo — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 28, 2024

That wasn’t the only Titans-related thing at the game, though. Former Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan did his patented beer chug before pouring it over his head, only to be outdone by his daughter, who chugged a cup of water like an absolute boss.

Taylor Lewan and his daughter are EPIC for this 🤣pic.twitter.com/kYk3vBBAki — Jonny Lazarus (@JLazzy23) April 28, 2024

There are no words…

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire