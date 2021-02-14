Titans listed among best fits for J.J. Watt by several media outlets

The Tennessee Titans are in the market for at least one pass rusher this offseason, and the newest one to become available on the open market is former Houston Texans defensive end, J.J. Watt.

Watt was released by the Texans last week, and ESPN’s Ed Werder reported that the Titans are one of about a dozen teams to have already shown interest in Watt — as they should be.

The 10-year veteran and future Hall of Famer would at least in part help general manager Jon Robinson fill the team’s need to improve the pass rush, and he has connections to the Titans, one of which comes in the form of head coach Mike Vrabel, who was his defensive coordinator in 2017.

Of course, having Watt available has led to much speculation about which teams could be the best fits for him, and the Titans have been listed by multiple outlets as one of them.

Here’s a look at who said what:

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler listed the Titans as one of five teams that are the best fits for Watt, along with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams. He also lists the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens as "sleeper teams" to acquire Watt's services.

"Tennessee can't rush the passer and needs reinforcements in the worst way, ranking 30th in the NFL last season with 19 sacks. "Familiarity helps. Titans coach Mike Vrabel was on Houston's staff from 2014 to '17 and knows Watt's game well. And playing Houston twice a year in the AFC South gives general manager Jon Robinson a good view of Watt's late-career arc. A good game plan would be to sign an outside linebacker in free agency and let Watt rush the passer alongside him."

As Fowler spells out here, the ideal scenario would be for the Titans to ink Watt on top of adding an outside linebacker in free agency. While Watt can provide at least a minor upgrade all by himself at this stage in his career, it might not be big enough to fully bolster Tennessee's putrid pass rush to the level they need it.

Former NFL LB Rob Ninkovich

While appearing on ESPN, former New England Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich said the Titans are the best fit for Watt (H/T Jared Stillman, ESPN Nashville). https://twitter.com/JaredStillman/status/1360281170328629254 As Ninkovich correctly states, Watt brings high-level leadership with him. He'd be great for Tennessee's locker room.

Sporting News' Bill Bender

Bill Bender from Sporting News gave his opinion on which teams are the best fits for Watt, and the Titans were among them. He also named the Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Would Watt stay in the division and team up with Mike Vrabel? The Titans tried to bring in Jadeveon Clowney, but it did not work out. Watt could be a more consistent player. New defensive coordinator Shane Bowen was an assistant in Houston from 2016-17, and he could build an even better defense around Jeffery Simmons, Kevin Byard and Watt."

Bender says fan-favorite picks to land Watt are the Steelers and Packers, and two teams to "keep an eye on" are the Bills, Patriots, Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers.

The Athletic's Mike Sando

Mike Sando of The Athletic gave a top-10 list of best fits for Watt, which included the Titans, Packers, Steelers, Bills, Ravens, Rams, Bucs, Chiefs, Seahawks and Raiders.

"The Titans’ recent playoff pushes have fallen short, partly because their defense has lagged in the rankings (No. 28 in defensive expected points added last season, according to TruMedia). They signed Jadeveon Clowney last offseason, but that move did not work out. Watt would get two games per season against the Texans, which may or many not matter to him. He would also be joining a team with a 20-12 record over the past two seasons, tied with Pittsburgh for seventh-best in the league."

Nick Shook, NFL.com

Nick Shook of NFL.com has the Titans, Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, Packers, Bills, Browns, Ravens, Seahawks and Rams on his list of Watt fits:

"A familiar face patrols the sideline in Nashville in Mike Vrabel, Watt's former defensive coordinator in Houston (2017). Vrabel coached linebackers for the Texans in two of Watt's Defensive Player of the Year seasons (2014 and 2015), and the adjustment for Watt would likely be seamless if he becomes a Titan. Watt would also get two annual meetings with his former team, as the Titans reside in the same division as the Texans.

"Tennessee needs edge-rushing help, turning to fellow former Texan Jadeveon Clowney in a 2020 season that ultimately proved to be underwhelming for Clowney. Watt isn't quite the game-wrecker he once was, but he's a safer bet to make a difference in a Titans defense that could use better production at the position."

Mark Lane, Texans Wire

Mark Lane of Texans Wire listed the Titans among seven teams:

"The Titans’ coach, Mike Vrabel, used to be the Texans’ defensive coordinator in 2017. Tennessee has seen its share of former Texans pass through in cornerback Johnathan Joseph and edge defender Jadeveon Clowney."

The others to make the cut in Lane's eyes: Steelers, Packers, Bears, Cowboys, Browns and Bills.

Mark Schofield, Touchdown Wire

Touchdown Wire's Mark Schofield had a list of eight squads. Here's what he had to say about the Titans' need for signing Watt:

"One of the biggest needs the Tennessee Titans faced this past offseason was finding a way to consistently generate pressure on the opposing passers. After recording 43 sacks in the 2019 season the organization still looked to shore up that aspect of their defense, adding Vic Beasley and Jadeveon Clowney in free agency. "They recorded 19 sacks this year, third-worst in the league. "Now yes, pressure is production too, but the Titans were not exactly great in that category as well. Their 119 pressures in 2020 were fifth-lowest in the NFL. "So they have to find a way to get after the opposing passer. And with Clowney entering free agency again, there is no guarantee he returns to Nashville. Like some of the other teams, the Titans are not exactly flush with cap space, but Jon Robinson will probably spend his weekend running the numbers and trying to find a way to make it work."

Schofield goes on to list many of the same teams the other outlets have, but he added in a new wrinkle by naming the New York Giants as well.

