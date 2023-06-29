Titans lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere reveals 6-game gambling ban

There has been buzz about another round of gambling-related suspensions in the NFL. On Thursday, Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere admitted that he will be one of those hit with a band.

Petit-Frere said he is going to be suspended for six games in the 2023 NFL season. He said in a statement to ESPN it was for gambling in the workplace, not on NFL games.

Titans’ OT Nicholas Petit-Frere is being suspended six games for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Petit-Frere is adamant that he did not bet on NFL games. But he is being suspended for betting on other sports at the workplace. His statement to ESPN: pic.twitter.com/mvXfig5V10 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire