Titans' Lewan loses appeal of suspension, will miss 4 games

The Associated Press
FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2018, file photo, Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, in Nashville, Tenn. Lewan, Tennessees three-time Pro Bowl left tackle, says the NFL has suspended him for the first four games of the season for violating the leagues policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Lewan announced his suspension Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in a video he posted to Twitter. (AP Photo/James Kenney, File)

Titans' Lewan loses appeal of suspension, will miss 4 games

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2018, file photo, Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, in Nashville, Tenn. Lewan, Tennessees three-time Pro Bowl left tackle, says the NFL has suspended him for the first four games of the season for violating the leagues policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Lewan announced his suspension Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in a video he posted to Twitter. (AP Photo/James Kenney, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- As expected, Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan has lost his appeal and will be suspended for the first four games of the season for using a performance-enhancing substance.

The NFL and the Titans announced Friday that Lewan's appeal had been denied.

Lewan revealed last month that he had been suspended. He apologized to his teammates, fans and the Titans organization and said he did not knowingly ingest a banned substance. He tested positive for ostarine, which he blamed on a bad batch of a nutritional supplement.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The three-time Pro Bowler will be eligible to play for the first time on Oct. 6 against Buffalo. He will miss games against Cleveland, Indianapolis, Jacksonville and Atlanta. The Titans will host the Colts in Week 2, while the other three games are on the road.

''I don't want the legacy or whatever I've done in the last five years to be tarnished by something like this, which was a complete accident,'' Lewan said last month when discussing his suspension.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

What to Read Next