Titans’ Will Levis talks QBs being weirdos and tweaking mechanics

The Tennessee Titans began mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and while things are just getting started, quarterback Will Levis is already tweaking his mechanics.

The second-year signal-caller didn’t like the way the ball was coming out of his hand, so he decided to tweak a few things. When asked about why the tweaks were made, Levis had an interesting response.

“I mean, quarterbacks are weirdos,” Levis declared, according to Buck Reising of AtoZ Sports. “We’re always tweaking with something, you always feel like something might be off. You saw (Tom) Brady go through a couple of different footworks throughout one season.

“And, just the ball wasn’t coming out the way that I would’ve liked it to and just started looking at what could potentially be the cause of it. And just been messing around with things, specifically my base, that I feel like I’ve gotten to a good spot.”

Levis was then asked if the team approached him, or if it was his own idea to tweak his mechanics.

“It was both,” the QB explained. “Obviously, I know when I’m not throwing it my best, and just talking through with Bo (Hardegree) and Nick (Holz) and Brian (Callahan) about why that might be and just a couple of things that I can kind of hold in the back of my head and practice and pre-practice, and then hopefully have it transition into drills, and I feel like it has so far.”

Clearly, the quarterback is serious about taking a step forward in 2024. Levis threw for 1,808 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions in his rookie campaign, but dealt with a poor supporting cast and the team sputtered to a 6-11 record.

The Titans’ mandatory minicamp ends on Thursday and OTAs resume on June 10.

