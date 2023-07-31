Titans’ Will Levis says he’s ‘a lot more comfortable’ in training camp

When it comes to rookie signal-callers, the biggest thing early on in their careers is seeing any kind of progression, and that’s something we may be seeing with Tennessee Titans quarterback, Will Levis.

After practice on Saturday, Titans beat writer Jim Wyatt noted that Levis, who is 17-of-23 throwing the football so far in training camp, has looked more comfortable from where he was in the spring.

Quarterback Will Levis was 6-of-8 on the day, and he’s looked more comfortable in camp than he did during the offseason. I’ve noticed more positive plays from him the last few days, and now have him 17-of-23 in 7-on-7 and team periods combined so far in camp.

And Levis has since confirmed what Wyatt’s eyes are telling him. After that same practice, Levis told Buck Reising of AtoZ Sports that he is indeed feeling more comfortable from where he was in the spring.

“I feel like I can see the bigger picture a lot easier now,” Levis said. “In the spring, it was my first time going through everything, the first time learning the playbook and just the certain things that are asked of us at the quarterback position.

“So, that was my first time going through all that and pretty much everything that we’re doing now, I’ve banked at least one or two reps of a lot of these different concepts and different actions or drops or progressions. It only gets better with repetition and I think going from the spring to now, I feel a lot more comfortable, but there’s still a lot of work to be done.”

Titans QB @will_levis on his first few days of camp pic.twitter.com/1CY64FAqbw — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) July 29, 2023

A lot was made of fellow quarterback Malik Willis outperforming Levis during the spring as both compete for the No. 2 job behind starter Ryan Tannehill.

But that’s what we should’ve expected considering the former has a full year of NFL experience under his belt.

Levis appears to be closing the gap, though, at least slightly. Now, he has to keep stacking good days and show out when it truly matters most, first when the pads come on, and then in preseason games next month.

