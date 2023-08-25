Titans’ Will Levis not expected to play in preseason Week 3

#Titans QB Will Levis (thigh) is not expected to play tonight vs the Patriots, per source, strengthening Malik Willis’ chances to earn the No. 2 job to start the season if he continues to show improvement. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 25, 2023

It looks like Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis will not play in the preseason Week 3 contest against the New England Patriots on Friday night.

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Levis, who is dealing with a thigh injury, is not expected to suit up and instead second-year signal-caller Malik Willis will take the reins for a full game once again, barring starter Ryan Tannehill getting snaps.

