Titans’ Will Levis not expected to play in preseason Week 3

Mike Moraitis
·1 min read

It looks like Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis will not play in the preseason Week 3 contest against the New England Patriots on Friday night.

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Levis, who is dealing with a thigh injury, is not expected to suit up and instead second-year signal-caller Malik Willis will take the reins for a full game once again, barring starter Ryan Tannehill getting snaps.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire