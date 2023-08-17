Titans’ Will Levis exits practice early with unspecified injury

#Titans QB Will Levis left today’s practice early, Vrabel said. Status for this weekend TBD — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) August 17, 2023

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis’ status for the preseason Week 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings is now up in the air after leaving practice early on Thursday with an apparent injury.

While the exact injury is unknown, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed the rookie missed the end of practice after leaving with trainers. Vrabel also noted that his status for Saturday night is now uncertain.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire