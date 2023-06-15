Titans’ Will Levis excited to wear Oilers throwback in 2023

The Tennessee Titans are set to wear their Houston Oilers throwbacks in 2023, with the team even teasing the jerseys multiple times so far this offseason and hinting that a reveal would come this summer.

As you’d expect, Titans fans are excited about it and Houston Texans fans are not, especially with the prospect of Tennessee possibly wearing them in a game against Houston.

But it isn’t just the fans who are excited. Titans 2023 second-round pick and quarterback, Will Levis, recently expressed his excitement for the throwbacks in a post on Instagram.

Also included in the post was a rendering of Levis in the Oilers threads.

While Levis will rock the throwbacks in 2023, it remains to be seen if he’ll be doing so from the field or the bench in Year 1, as he isn’t certain to start in his first season.

As things stand now, veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill sits atop the depth chart, and Levis is also behind Malik Willis, who has outplayed him this offseason.

However, it’s still very early and Levis will have a chance to improve his positioning when training camp rolls around on July 25.

