Titans’ Will Levis, Brian Callahan talk addition of Tyler Boyd

The Tennessee Titans made an addition to their wide receivers room this week, with the team agreeing to terms with former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd.

The addition of Boyd not only strengthens Tennessee’s receiving corps., it also gives the team someone who has experience in head coach Brian Callahan’s offense.

Boyd played for five seasons under Callahan, serving as the team’s slot receiver.

“He hasn’t signed the papers, just to put that out there,” Callahan said, per Jim Wyatt. “That will be official sooner than later, but not quite yet. But Tyler is a slot receiver — that’s what he does. That’s where he’s made his money, that’s where his production has come from. He’s a fantastic slot receiver on top of it.

“Most importantly I think he’s an awesome addition to the locker room. He’s a great human being, great worker, and everything about him is what we want to be about. So, to add him is an impactful add for us, and I’m excited about it.”

Boyd’s experience in the offense will be especially valuable to quarterback Will Levis, something he fully realizes.

“I texted TB: I can’t wait to learn the offense from you,” Levis said. “It’s cool to watch the tape and all the cut-ups of him balling out, and making all these plays. And, on the teach tape, running these routes exactly like we’re telling everyone else to. That’s going to be some great insight to hear from a guy who has been in the offense and knows what it is like when the bullets are flying.”

