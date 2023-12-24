Titans lead Seahawks 10-3 at halftime

The Seahawks need a win to keep pace in the NFC Wild Card race, but they’re having some trouble with the Titans.

Tennessee leads Seattle 10-3 at halftime.

Running back Derrick Henry has rushed for 58 yards on eight carries and threw a 12-yard touchdown to Chig Okonkwo in the second quarter for the game’s first points.

Starting for the first time since October in place of an injured Will Levis, Tannehill has been able to keep the offense moving. He’s 9-of-15 for 64 yards and rushed twice for 37 yards. Tajee Spears also has four carries for 21 yards.

But on the other side, Seattle quarterback Geno Smith has been under consistent pressure. He's just 10-of-16 for 69 yards as the Seahawks recorded just six first downs and have 93 total yards. The club is also 2-of-7 on third down.

Titans veteran defensive lineman Denico Autry extended his career-high with his 12th sack of the season midway through the first quarter.

Kenneth Walker has seven carries for 28 yards.

Seattle linebacker Jordyn Brooks was helped off the field with trainers late in the first quarter. He's questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Down by seven, the Seahawks will receive the second-half kickoff.