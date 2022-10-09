Titans lead Commanders 14-10 at halftime

The Tennessee Titans lead the Washington Commanders 14-10 at halftime in Week 5 action from FedEx Field.

The Titans opened the scoring when quarterback Ryan Tannehill found running back Dontrell Hilliard for a touchdown on a screen pass in the first quarter.

The Commanders put together a solid drive after two big completions from quarterback Carson Wentz to wide receiver Curtis Samuel, but a bad snap on third down ensured Washington would kick a field goal. Kicker Joey Slye was good from 50 yards out to make it 7-3.

Washington’s defense applied plenty of pressure on Tannehill in the first half, sacking him three times, with defensive end Montez Sweat coming up with his first two sacks of the season.

After one such defensive stand, the Commanders began with the ball at their own 25-yard line. Wentz faked the handoff to rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. and went deep to wide receiver Dyami Brown for a 75-yard touchdown to give Washington its first lead since Week 1 at 10-7.

It was Brown’s first career touchdown.

Just before halftime, Tennessee drove the field behind the powerful legs of Henry, who ended the drive with a one-yard touchdown run. Henry finished the first half with 18 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown. He also caught two passes for 30 yards.

Wentz completed six of 11 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown. Robinson carried the ball two times for seven yards in his first NFL game. His first seven-yard run was called back due to a holding penalty.

Washington will receive the second-half kickoff.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire