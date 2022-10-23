Titans lead Colts 13-0 at halftime

Quarterback Matt Ryan has had some positive games as the Colts quarterback in 2022. But there have also been times that he and Indianapolis’ offense have looked cooked.

The latter is the case on Sunday, as Ryan has thrown two interceptions to help the Titans build a 13-0 halftime lead.

Tennessee’s only touchdown came off a Ryan pass, as defensive back Andrew Adams picked off Ryan and returned it 76 yards for a touchdown.

Ryan then threw another interception on his next drive, this one to linebacker David Long. Tennessee’s offense was able to turn that takeaway into a field goal.

The Titans haven’t necessarily been impressive offensively, registering just 111 total yards and eight first downs. The unit is 2-of-6 on third down — as are the Colts.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is 8-of-12 passing for 66 yards, also taking an 8-yard carry. Running back Derrick Henry has registered 53 yards on 13 carries, plus three catches for 10 yards.

Ryan — who talked this week about not wanting to throw 50 times in a game — has already thrown 23 passes. He’s completed 15 of them for 120 yards with a pair of picks.

While Jonathan Taylor has run well, picking up 40 yards on five carries, the Colts may have to turn more to the pass if the team stays behind.

