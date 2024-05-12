Titans LBs coach explains why Cedric Gray can handle the green dot

Following the departure of linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair in free agency, the Tennessee Titans are searching for the next player to wear the green dot, with fourth-round pick and linebacker Cedric Gray being one of the options, assuming he can grab a starting role.

During rookie minicamp this weekend, linebackers coach Frank Bush explained why Gray is capable of taking on the job in his first season.

“I’ve got friends on the staff (in North Carolina) watch this kid over the years just get better and better and better,” he said, per ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “He’s shown leadership, he’s shown the ability to fix his mistakes; he self corrects. He talks football — there’s some football knowledge in there. He understands schemes and whatnot, so you know you’re dealing with a set of traits that are going to help him go forward.”

Gray is already getting a look as the play-caller after the Titans gave him the responsibility during rookie minicamp on Friday. The North Carolina product touched on the subject after practice.

“It was good,” Gray said, according to Jim Wyatt. “That’s something in the job that I want to be able to have. So being able to go out there and do that for the first time today, it was (great).”

First things first, Gray will have to compete for the starting job alongside Kenneth Murray, who is not expected to wear the green dot. Jack Gibbens and Otis Reese figure to be his stiffest competition for the role.

If Gray doesn’t get the green dot for whatever reason, general manager Ran Carthon has said veteran safety Amani Hooker has offered to take it.

