Titans LB Orakpo announces retirement

Tennessee Titans linebacker Brian Orakpo announced his retirement on Monday after 10 NFL seasons.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection revealed his intentions one day after the Titans missed the playoffs by losing to the Indianapolis Colts.

"I've always wanted to walk away from the game on my terms," Orakpo said in a press conference. "I'm healthy. Great state of mind."

Orakpo missed the final three games of the 2018 season with an elbow injury. He had 28 tackles and 1.5 sacks in his final season.

The 32-year-old indicated he could feel physical signs that pushed him toward making the decision.

"This is definitely a decision solely made to walk away from the game health-wise," Orakpo said. "I think I've played enough football. As you get older, your body starts talking to you and this is the first time I actually sat down and listened."

Orakpo played his final four seasons with the Titans after spending his first six campaigns (2009-14) with the Washington Redskins.

He was an immediate hit with the Redskins as a rookie in 2009 when he recorded a career-high 11 sacks, one of his three seasons with 10-plus sacks in a season. Orakpo had 40 sacks and made three Pro Bowls with Washington before leaving as a free agent after the 2014 season.

Orakpo signed with the Titans and had 24.5 total sacks over his first three seasons. He made the Pro Bowl for the last time in 2016.

Overall, Orakpo had 66 sacks and 12 forced fumbles in 132 career games, all starts.

--Field Level Media