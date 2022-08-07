Titans LB Dylan Cole avoids serious injury

Mike Moraitis
·1 min read
In this article:
Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Dylan Cole suffered an undisclosed injury during the team’s eighth practice of training camp on Friday, but it appears the injury isn’t serious.

According to Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky, the team is hopeful Cole can to return to practice in a few days despite the injury apparently looking serious at first.

After signing with the Titans last November, Cole appeared in nine games for Tennessee in 2021, tallying 16 tackles (one for loss), one pass defended, one forced fumble and one QB hit while playing predominantly on special teams.

Cole re-signed with the Titans earlier this offseason and is vying for one of the backup spots at inside linebacker against rookies Chance Campbell and Jack Gibbens, and veteran Joe Jones, who also played a significant role on special teams in 2021.

In our latest 53-man roster projection, we had both Cole and Campbell making the cut behind Tennessee’s three roster locks in David Long, Zach Cunningham and Monty Rice.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire

